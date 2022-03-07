UK Tory Government has only accepted 50 Ukrainian refugees so far!



The UK tory government is failing to act either on the humanitarian OR the military front when it comes to Ukraine.



According to the UN 1.7 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. However, it has been revealed that the UK has only accepted 50 Ukrainian refugees so far with zero plan from the government to help more. This is totally unacceptable but is indictive of Boris Johnson and has crap corrupt government that accepts bribes from Russian businessmen.



When it comes to the Ukrainian crisis the government is simply fobbing off the the general public telling us that they are doing all that they can to help the people of Ukraine, however the truth is that the Uk government are doing the bare minimum. Boris Johnson has ruled out imposing a no fly zone in Ukraine something that the Ukrainian people desperately need to help stop Putin from bombing them in their homes. The Tories have also not supplied the Ukrainian army with anywhere near the amount of Military equipment that other western countries have supplied to them.



Boris Johnsons government has also been extremely slow at imposing sanctions on Russia, whilst many countries have sanctioned Oligarchs and Russian companies the UK government have been failing to do the same. The Tories have NOT imposed any sanctions on Russian oligarchs with links to Putin who have DONATED to the tory party.



What is more the Uk government are also reluctant to stop the cash flow of oil an gas money that is currently being used to fund the Russian army. The Ukraine president Zelensky has pleaded with western countries to stop buying Russian oil and gas. Each day billions of dollars is given to the Kremlin when the west buys Russian Oil and gas. Banning Russian oil and gas in the west would have a huge and significant effect on the Russian economy far more than any other sanction would have. However Boris Johnson has said that he doesn’t think that it would be a good idea to stop buying Russian oil and gas.



Boris Johnsons is an rubbish leader who is all talk and ZERO action. He is a lazy incompetent fool who is only bothered about improving his awful approval rating after the party gate scandal than he is about helping Ukraine. He wont impose any meaningful sanctions on his Russian mates and he certainly wont act militarily to protect innocent Ukrainian lives.

His government is a complete and utter sham and this is more evidence that Boris Johnson and his nit-wit ministers need to be kicked out immediately.

