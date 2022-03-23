13 Views inReviews

Reviews: Reasons why you shouldn't buy from Amazon

Here is an open list where anyone can list their reasons and reviews as to why people should not by from Amazon.

#1 Amazon sends used second hand junk!

It is now becoming common practise for Amazon to send second hand and sometime faulty goods! It is as though Amazon is treating its customers as though they are bin men by offloading products that others have clearly sent back and are often faulty and in poor condition. Its just not on! I bought something from Amazon and it was scratched, didn't work properly and was obviously was sent back before because all the cable bags where already ripped open. When you buy something new you expect it to be NEW!!!

One Comment

#2 Refunds take ages!!!

Even if Amazon sends you faulty goods they will still take ages to process your refund and give you your hard earned money back. They will also try to fob you off by refunding the money back into your account as store credit rather than giving you your actual money back. Seeing as most items on Amazon are now crap on the site its just not worth the risk of buying from Amazon and having to wait ages for a refund. Its a lot less risky and easier to buy from somewhere else such as John Lewis which will refund your money faster if its not right.

#3 Made in China crap!

Most items sold on Amazon now are overpriced made in China rubbish! Its not uncommon to hear on the news about someone's house burning down because they have bought a dodgy Chinese phone recharger from Amazon. Apple have sued Amazon in the past for selling counterfeit Apple products made in China. Now that Amazon is allowing Chinese sellers to sell on its marketplace this problem has only gotten worse in recent years. It is now very hard to find quality products on the site because most of the products are crap.

#4 Amazon is based on FAKE reviews

A lot of the reviews on Amazon are fake. Sellers will often buy fake reviews from places such as Fivver to help them deceive customers and rank high on the search results page. Amazon will never delete these fake reviews because they are complicit and are making money from it. Amazon also encourages online marketeers to create FAKE reviews of their products through their affiliate scheme. Amazons affiliate scheme works by giving online marketers commission from each sale they make when they promote amazon products and someone clicks their affiliate links. This means you should not believe sites that review lots of amazon items all at once because they will never have even tried the products they are only trying to trick you into buying through their affiliate link. This practise is also highly unethical and anticompetitive because it kills off other online stores with better products.

#5 Amazon does not pay taxes

Amazon has no morals and is well known for AVOIDING paying tax. Despite being one of the biggest companies in the world and making billions in profits each year Amazon does not pay its fair share of taxes. This damages society in the long run as Jeff Bezos avoids taxes, gets rich and grows his monopoly whilst everyone else has to pay taxes and work hard. Itys just not right! Why should you help him do this when you could support a smaller business by choosing to by somewhere else.

Written by James

