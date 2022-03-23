Reviews: Reasons why you shouldn't buy from Amazon

A lot of the reviews on Amazon are fake. Sellers will often buy fake reviews from places such as Fivver to help them deceive customers and rank high on the search results page. Amazon will never delete these fake reviews because they are complicit and are making money from it. Amazon also encourages online marketeers to create FAKE reviews of their products through their affiliate scheme. Amazons affiliate scheme works by giving online marketers commission from each sale they make when they promote amazon products and someone clicks their affiliate links. This means you should not believe sites that review lots of amazon items all at once because they will never have even tried the products they are only trying to trick you into buying through their affiliate link. This practise is also highly unethical and anticompetitive because it kills off other online stores with better products.