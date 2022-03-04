Putin bombs Europe’s BIGGEST nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has used his cannon fodder army to deliberately bomb Europe’s biggest Nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. This insane move risked a catastrophic nuclear fallout which some experts have said could have been 6x bigger than that seen at Chernobyl in the 80’s if they hit the reactor.

Russian fighters have now seized control of the nuclear power plant that supplies up to 20% of Ukraine’s electricity.



Some are saying that Putin’s aim is to try to “accidently” blow up the nuclear reactor and trigger a dirty bomb that would destroy not only Ukraine but also Europe.



Each day that this invasion/genocide of Ukraine continues Putin is resorting to more insane and brutal acts to try to erase Ukraine and its people from history. If there was a fallout at Zaporizhzhia the fallout out would have most certainly have killed many innocent civilians not just in Ukraine but also radioactivity would be also spread to other neighbouring European and NATO countries and would have also killed Putin’s own soldiers.



Calls are now rising for NATO to impose a no fly zone around Ukraine where only NATO and Ukrainian airplanes and drones are allowed to fly. This would help protect not only the Ukraine people from being bombed and killed but also surrounding NATO countries from nuclear disaster.

Ukraine president Zelensky has accused Putin of “nuclear terror” and has said that if Nato is unwilling to create a no fly zone then they should give them the planes to fight and defend their air space instead.

