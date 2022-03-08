President Zelensky is a real leader whilst Boris Johnson is an idiot!

Vladimir Putin will go down in history as a monster for inflicting so much death and destruction on the Ukrainian people but the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will go down in history as a hero and inspiration.

President Zelensky has addressed the house of commons today at approximately 5pm to talk about the horrors that his country has had to endure over the past 13 days when Putin started his invasion/genocide. Defiantly President Zelensky has told UK politicians during his address that he will never give up fighting. His courage and bravery was in stark contrast to our own leaders sitting in the house of commons.



Our politicians have sat back and have done next to nothing to help the Ukrainian people and it brings shame to our nation.

Boris Johnson is the the complete opposite of President Zelensky. Boris Johnson is a self serving corrupt lair. He is only ever bothered about what he can get out of a situation. Currently Boris Johnson is trying to use the Ukraine crisis to make himself look like the next Winston Churchill to help improve his dire approval rating after the party gate scandal proved just how much of a pathetic liar he is. In front of the cameras Boris Johnson has been has been promising that the UK will do everything it can to help the Ukrainian people The reality is however that these are just empty promises that he is hoping will make the headlines but people will forget later on when he doesn’t actually fulfil them.



The UK government have done very little to actually help Ukraine and stop the death and destruction that Putin is causing and is even failing to help them humanitarianly either. Not only have our MP’s decided to not help impose a no fly zone over Ukraine which would help stop Putin from being able to bomb civilians our government simply refuses to do anything at all to help them. So far over over 2 million have fled Ukraine however despite empty promises from UK politicians the UK have only accepted 300 refugee applications of around 17, 000 that have applied for refuge in this country.

The UK government are also failing to properly sanction Russia. Thus far we have seen very little sanctions imposed on Russian compared with other countries. No Russian Oligarchs have been sanctioned by the UK government. A reason for this might be that the tory government are simply protecting their corrupt Russian friends who have been funding them for years.



President Zelensky is the sort of leader that the UK should have however what we have is Boris Johnson a liar and a fraud who should not even be Prime minister! More needs to be done to help Ukraine and so far the tory government have proven that they are not up to the task of doing helping them.

