Onbuy.com reviews: Is it a scam?!

A new UK online marketplace has been launched recently however it already has a bad reputation. The online marketplace is called OnBuy where anyone and I mean anyone can sell things online including scammers.
If you search online you will find dozens of unhappy OnBuy customers complaining about a range of different issues. The most common complaint found on review sites and online forums about OnBuy is that customers are receiving cheap made in china fakes other customers have complained that they simply do not even receive any goods whatsoever. It would also seem that once OnBuy has received your money they are unwilling to help you either. Many customers have also complained that OnBuy simply refuses to answer customer emails or provide refunds for faulty or unreceived goods. OnBuy is certainly a place to avoid shopping.
If you have had a bad experience with OnBuy as a customer or a seller please feel free to post your review in the comments below because we would all love to hear from you.
3 Comments
I would not buy anything from this site. Onbuy is selling potentially dangerous fake electronic goods from China which if you use will probably most likely burn down your house. Stay well away!
Onbuy hides behind the pathetic excuse that they are a “marketplace” so doesn’t take any reasonability for the products being sold on the site. This means that if you receive a faulty, counterfeit product or even don’t get your goods they will just refuse to do anything claiming its the sellers responsibility not theirs.
I bought a some new headphones from Onbuy… a month later they still haven’t arrived I cannot even get in contact with Onbuy! Its a scam website for sure :/