Onbuy.com reviews: Is it a scam?!

A new UK online marketplace has been launched recently however it already has a bad reputation. The online marketplace is called OnBuy where anyone and I mean anyone can sell things online including scammers.



If you search online you will find dozens of unhappy OnBuy customers complaining about a range of different issues. The most common complaint found on review sites and online forums about OnBuy is that customers are receiving cheap made in china fakes other customers have complained that they simply do not even receive any goods whatsoever. It would also seem that once OnBuy has received your money they are unwilling to help you either. Many customers have also complained that OnBuy simply refuses to answer customer emails or provide refunds for faulty or unreceived goods. OnBuy is certainly a place to avoid shopping.

If you have had a bad experience with OnBuy as a customer or a seller please feel free to post your review in the comments below because we would all love to hear from you.