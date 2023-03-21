It’s time to defund the far-left BBC once and for all!

I’m sick and tired of the BBC. It’s time to take a stand against this far-left propaganda machine! Why should we be forced to fund their biased reporting and twisted views? The time has come to defund the BBC and put an end to their fear-mongering and far-left commie crap once and for all.



We don’t need the BBC. In this day and age, the BBC is no longer relevant. With the abundance of streaming services such as Netflix, we have a far cheaper and more diverse range of options. Granted, Netflix may also be far left-leaning, but at least we have a choice to pay for it or not.



The BBC has become nothing more than a far-left propaganda machine, spewing biased reporting and extremist views. And what really winds me up is that they have the audacity to accuse anyone who disagrees with them of being either racist, homophobic or misogynistic. But what about their own racism towards white men? It’s time to call these lefties out for what truly are… hypocrites!



During the Covid19 pandemic, the BBC took fear-mongering to a whole new level. They bombarded us with fake stats from the ONS, an equally far-left extremist organization. They taunted us with their constant scaremongering, even when cases went down and we had an effective vaccine. But we all know the truth. Their fear-mongering helped cause a mental health crisis among the population. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of their fake news led to suicides. It’s time to say enough is enough.



And let’s not forget about the overpaid lefties who work for the BBC. It’s unacceptable that some BBC executives earn more than the Prime Minister, and that talentless presenters such as Gary Lineker and Graham Norton receive millions of pounds in salaries. Why should we be forced to continue to pay for the wages of overpaid BBC staff in their cushy jobs?



It’s time to defund the BBC and put our money towards something that actually benefits us.



How dare they fine or even threaten to imprison people who don’t pay up? Lets rebel against them and refuse to pay their outrageous license fee. We should be able to choose where our hard earned money goes towards. I want my dosh to go to something that actually represents my views, not a bunch of far-left extremists pushing their biased agendas all the time. So let’s unite, people, and defund the BBC once and for all!