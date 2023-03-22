Is the end in sight for Googles dominance?

Google, the once mighty search engine, has become a pathetic shell of its former self. Why, you ask? Because they have went over board with their rigged search results and censorship to cater to their own greed. They’re only interested in showing a select few mainstream websites and ads, making themselves irrelevant in the process. But hey, who needs Google when you can just go directly to these sites yourself? I mean, why bother using Google if you can find what you need without their help?



But of course, people still use Google out of habit. They can’t be bothered to type in a URL or navigate to a website on their own. Instead, they vaguely type stuff on Google to get them there… this doesn’t really make them the innovators that they so claim to be. If I were an investor, I wouldn’t touch Google with a ten-foot pole. They’re late to the AI party with their rubbish BARD AI system, which only produces wrong answers. And let’s not even get started on their Google pixel phones, which suck!!! No wonder Google is the laughing stock of the tech world now. It’s only a matter of time for a better search engine to take over.



These so-called “Googlers” that work for google deserve to lose their jobs and feel what the rest of us have felt due to Google’s abuse of its monopoly. To be seen on Google as a small business, you have to give them basically all of your profits. They’re in cahoots with Amazon to stop all small businesses from doing business online by only promoting Amazon in both normal and paid search results forcing other smaller businesses to pay through the roof for ads. It’s a dodgy deal, and it’s time for the truth to come out. It’s downright criminal. And don’t even get me started on how they’re constantly censoring conservatives or anyone they disagree with. Google/Alphabet is nothing more than a bunch of bullies who think they’re above the law. So it is about time they got a taste of their own medicine.



It’s about time Google/Alphabet faced the music and were held accountable for their actions. Google has been screwing us over for too long, and it’s time for them to pay the piper. It’s time for a new search engine to rise up and take Google down a peg or two. And let that be a lesson to all those who think they can get away with anything. Ha!



Finally though I see the end is in sight for Google.