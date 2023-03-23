How to not feel so alone when being ignored

Are you tired of feeling like a social pariah when you attend social events? Does it seem like no one wants to give you the time of day? Well, fear not my lonely friend, I have some helpful tips to make yourself more resilient to being ignored.



First, let’s address the elephant in the room. Yes, it sucks to be ignored. But let’s be real, it’s not always personal. People may be caught up in their own thoughts or conversations. It’s not always about you, so don’t take it personally.



When you do find yourself being ignored look out for other people who are in the same boat as you. Misery loves company, right? So find someone who is also alone and approach them. Who knows, maybe you’ll make a new friend or at the very least have someone to talk to and not look like a loner.



If you do have a brief positive interaction with someone, hold onto it. Cherish it. Treat it like it’s the last slice of pizza in the box. Because let’s face it, those brief moments of connection can be few and far between… for all of us!



If you’re feeling ambitious, find a way to contribute to the event. Volunteer or offer to help out. It’ll give you a sense of purpose and make you feel more included. Plus, you might finally get some recognition for your hard work.



Sometimes though you just need a break to being ignored by everyone. Don’t be afraid to step outside or find a quiet corner to recharge. It’s like pressing the reset button on your social battery.



Lastly, practice self-care before and after the event. Get enough rest, eat well, and do activities you enjoy. It’ll help boost your mood and resilience. You’ll be ready to take on the world, or at least the next social event.



Being ignored can be a real bummer. But hopefully these helpful tips, you can make yourself more resilient and maybe even have a good time. So go forth and conquer the social scene, my friend. And remember, it’s their loss, not yours.