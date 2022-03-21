FAR-LEFT BBC News tries to justify Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

The BBC News cannot help themselves and every now again they show their true Stalin worshiping colours.

I just turned on the BBC News and was appalled to hear that they were discussing “far right” groups in Ukraine with a far right group “expert”. In other words the BBC news is trying to justify and give weight to Putin’s invasion. The BBC are essentially backing up Putin’s propaganda and excuse that he is just there to de-nazify Ukraine.

Basically the BBC have found a random battalion called the Azov battalion in Ukraine to pick on. The Azov national guard battalion are currently trying to defend the besieged city of Mariupol and because they call themselves patriots they are all of a sudden a far right Nazi group according to the BBC. They did not actually have any evidence at all except from them identifying themselves as patriots and having a funny looking symbol for their insignia to call this official Ukrainian army battalion far-right. The BBC are desperate to find Nazis in Ukraine because they want to vindicate Putin because the BBC are run by a bunch of metropolitan communist tossers who are currently salivating at the prospect of the soviet union coming back.



This isn’t the first time that the BBC have been trying to make out that Ukraine is full of White supremacist Nazis. The BBC have also tried making out that Ukraine is full of racists by reporting on unsubstantiated claims of racism towards black people fleeing at the polish Ukrainian borders. However no evidence was ever produced to justify these reports because there was no racism. It was just an attempt by the far left BBC to subtly suggest that Ukraine is full of racists and deserve getting murdered by Putin.

The BBC is spreading dangerous fake news and needs to be stopped!