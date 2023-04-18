Elon Musk has announced that he’s got a new project in the pipeline. It’s called TruthGPT, and it’s his own better version of chatgpt. Why? Because according to Musk, the likes of Microsoft and Google are using their AI systems to deceive and mislead people. They’re lying to us, he says, and he’s not going to stand for it.



Musk has always been a vocal critic of AI, calling for a pause in its development due to the dangers it poses. But it looks like he’s decided to take matters into his own hands, and create his own AI system that’s more ethical and trustworthy. And I for one, am all for it.



Let’s face it, Microsoft and Google can’t be trusted. These tech giants have become nothing more than crazy liberal fascists, with their monopolies sucking the life out of the internet. Google, in particular, has been guilty of censoring countless people on its platforms, ruining small businesses online by forcing them to buy their expensive ads just to be seen. It’s a racket, pure and simple.



But now, we’ve got Elon Musk on the case. A man who’s always been an advocate for free speech and transparency. I don’t know about you, but I feel a whole lot better knowing that he’s developing his own AI system. At least we know we can trust him.



The big question on everyone’s lips is, how long will it take for Musk to develop TruthGPT? Well, let’s look at how long chatgpt took to develop. It wasn’t an overnight job, that’s for sure. But with Musk at the helm, I reckon we’ll see TruthGPT up and running in no time. After all, this is a man who’s not afraid to push boundaries and take risks.



So, here’s to Elon Musk and his new project. Let’s hope TruthGPT lives up to its name, and brings some much-needed honesty and transparency to the world of AI. 😎