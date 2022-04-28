Best Knee Braces to buy 2022

This knee brace is my favourite because not only does it look cool but It is also extremely lightweight to wear and I have found that the support it gives me beats all the others hands down! It has been designed for people suffering from Osgood Schlatter disease however it can also be used by anyone needing to give their knees extra support. It provides excellent support and compression that will help ease aches and pains and has been designed to correct the way your knee functions protecting you from injury. The knee brace comes with 2 knee straps that wrap around your knee keeping the knee brace in place and providing extra compression and support to your knee joint particularly to your patella tendon. This knee brace has 2 metal springs that are located either side of the knee brace that gives you more stability and prevents movement which could twist and sprain your knee. The silicone gel knee pad will also help protect your knee from collisions and massage your knee cap giving you soothing knee pain relief.