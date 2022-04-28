Best Knee Braces to buy 2022

Here is our round-up of the best knee braces to buy in the year 2022. If your favourite knee brace isn’t on the list feel free to add it with your own review below!
#1 Osgood Schlatter Knee Brace
This knee brace is my favourite because not only does it look cool but It is also extremely lightweight to wear and I have found that the support it gives me beats all the others hands down! It has been designed for people suffering from Osgood Schlatter disease however it can also be used by anyone needing to give their knees extra support. It provides excellent support and compression that will help ease aches and pains and has been designed to correct the way your knee functions protecting you from injury. The knee brace comes with 2 knee straps that wrap around your knee keeping the knee brace in place and providing extra compression and support to your knee joint particularly to your patella tendon. This knee brace has 2 metal springs that are located either side of the knee brace that gives you more stability and prevents movement which could twist and sprain your knee. The silicone gel knee pad will also help protect your knee from collisions and massage your knee cap giving you soothing knee pain relief.
#2 Open Patella Knee Brace
This open patella knee brace is the perfect choice if you are an avid runner sports professional. It provides a great level of support, compression and protection to your whole knee. This brace is lightweight, breathable and securely wraps around your knee making it ideal for even the most vigorous physical workout sessions. This knee brace is recommended for helping to treat and prevent a wide range of knee related injuries including ACL, PCL & MCL knee injuries, Meniscus Tear, Strains, Sprains, Tears, Arthritis, Bursitis and Patella tendonitis. If you are looking for a knee brace on a budget and need something the gives fast and effective pain relief then this brace is for you.
#3 Adjustable Patella Knee Support Brace For Running & Sports
This knee brace is excellent value for money when you consider just how much support it gives you and to be honest I cannot really recommend it enough! It is made from high quality neoprene that is durable, breathable, lightweight and has moisture wicking properties to keep your knee comfortable and sweat free. It has built in springs to give your knee extra stability and prevent movement which could twist and sprain your knee joint. The silicone gel knee pad will also help to improve patella tracking and support and provides soothing compression that targets pain deep within your knee joint. This knee brace is the ideal choice for any runner or athlete wanting to stay injury free.
#4 Compression Knee Sleeve Brace
This compression knee sleeve brace designed by KneeReviver is perfect if you want a lightweight, non bulky but supportive knee brace to ease and protect your knees when running. It features inbuilt springs to stabilize your knee joint and a silicone gel knee pad to provide soothe your patella tendon. The graduated compression that this knee brace provides will also help to ease knee pain, reduce muscle fatigue, swelling and inflammation and speed up injury recovery by boosting blood flow to your knee. What I really love about this knee brace is the way it looks.. it looks like something that's came straight out of some sci-fi dystopian movie.
#5 ACL knee Brace
Designed for serious knee injuries this knee brace will provide ALOT of support! This knee brace is perfect for wearing during the P.R.I.C.E injury recovery protocol and can be used to help treat Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries as well Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Injuries, Arthritis of the knee, Chondromalacia or irritated knee cap, Patellar tendon sprains or strains, Menisci cartilage injuries. It features 2 metal hinges that support, stabilize and immobilize your knee joint allowing your injured knee to make a full and proper recovery. The silicone gel knee pad makes wearing the knee brace very comfortable and will help to better protect your patella tendon. The ACL knee brace will also give your knee soothing compression that will boost blood flow to your knee helping aid your recovery by reducing swelling and inflammation, easing pain and promoting the healing of damaged tissue.